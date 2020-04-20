|
|
Stern, Bernice
Bernice Stern, resident of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Saturday after 103 years of love, family and friends.
Born on July 8, 1916 in the East Bronx to Morris and Bessie Altman, she was the second of three children, surviving her older brother Dr. Harold Altman and younger sister, Irma Kahn.
She graduated Wadleigh High School for Girls, where at 4'11", she captained the basketball team and graduated from NYU.
In 1936 she married the love of her life, Milton- partner in family, business, entertainment, travel and sports.
She was an avid skier and swimmer and loved the outdoors.
Bernice led a full and accomplished life. While lovingly involved in raising her four children- Michael, Wendy (Pesky), Peter and Robert and indulging her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, she was also actively involved in business and many philanthropic projects.
Noted for her great sense of humor, sensitivity, compassion and culinary skills, her home was always the center for social gatherings. Seder, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve dinners were always open to family, friends and those in need.
Bernice was one of the first woman entrepreneurs in the cosmetic business. In the 1960's, she and Milton founded Parfums Stern, which distributed the iconic French designer Mme. Grès' fragrance line Cabochard in North America. In the 1970's she brought Eve of Roma's Italian cosmetic line to the United States.
She later joined Milton at Parfums Stern, which manufactured and distributed the Oscar de la Renta, Perry Ellis and Valentino beauty lines around the world. While at Parfums Stern, Bernice developed many creative department store sales consultant programs.
When Parfums Stern was sold to Avon in 1987, Bernice had the time, motivation and energy to devote herself to several philanthropic projects. She served on several Boards and was actively involved with Children's Aid Society, Kingsbridge Heights Community Center, Helping Hands Monkey Helpers for the Disabled, The Stern Center for Language and Learning in Burlington, VT and The Lee Pesky Learning Center in Boise, ID, as well as supporting the Mt. Sinai and Beth Israel Hospitals and the Holocaust Museum.
Bernice will be missed for her warmth, compassion, vivaciousness and generosity by her many friends around the World.
She is survived by her loving children and spouses: Michael and Marjorie Stern; Wendy (Stern) and Alan Pesky; Peter and Margie Stern and Robert Stern, and her grandchildren and spouses: Mark and Betsy (Burnham) Stern; Ricki Stern and Evan Guillemin; Heidi (Pesky) and Rick Worcester; Greg and Naomi (Spirn) Pesky; Abbi Stern; Sarena Stern and Kathyrn (Stern) and Josh Gonnion and her great-grandchildren: Carson and Will Stern; Kyra, Cole and Finn Guillemin; Eliza, Sam and Hope Worcester; Talia and Levi Pesky and Emory and Barrett Gonnion.
The family is deeply appreciative of Nina Lebanidze, Marina Tabidze, Miriam Antone, and Tej and Sumatra Geri who have lovingly cared for Bernice during the last years of her life.
Due to current circumstances a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Stern Center for Language and Learning in Williston, VT (www.sterncenter.org) and the Lee Pesky Learning Center in Boise, ID (www.lplearningcenter.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020