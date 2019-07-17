Home

Bernice T. and Maybel T. Leonard and Weaver Obituary
Leonard & Weaver , Bernice T. & Maybel T.
Missionary Bernice T. Leonard age 82, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Renaissance Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
A retired A Domestic Engineer..
And her sister;
Maybel T. Weaver age 85, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice Of Palm Beach County following an extended illness.
A retired Domestic Engineer.
Homegoing Services for both Sisters will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church, 1273 W. 30th Street, Riviera Beach, FL. Reverend Griffin Davis, Sr. Pastor. Friends may call on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church mentioned above. Interment and Entombment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019
