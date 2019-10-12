Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Bert B. Best Obituary
Best, Bert B.
Bert B. Best of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed Oct. 9, 2019 to be with the Lord. Devoted husband of Betty (who preceded him July 2, 2009), father of David J. Best of Huntsville, AL (wife Catherine) and Douglas B. Best of Royal Palm Beach, FL (wife Elizabeth), grandfather of Richard, Michelle, Rebekah and Sarah, he was deeply loved by family and friends. As a World War II navigator he performed his duties getting crew and cargo to destinations around the globe, and later as a Miami realtor and earlier a post-war cotton salesman, he was hard-working always making honorable transactions. His gentle presence and wit blessed the lives of many.
Viewing is Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, 1PM, and Funeral 2PM, at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
