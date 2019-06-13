Home

HILL, Berth L. Berth L. Hill, age 89, of West Palm Beach, Florida, died peacefully on June 9, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home. An Entombment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. A Repass will held at Royal Palm Funeral Home following the Entombment. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 13, 2019
