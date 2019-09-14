|
Penttila, Bertha
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Bertha Penttila, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 96. Bertha was born on February 1, 1923 in Hankasalmi, Finland to A. William and Ida (Hytonen) Pellinen. She immigrated with her family and was raised in Quincy, MA and New York City, NY. She attended Mary Washington College in Virginia. Bertha met her husband-to-be through Finnish community activities in New York City. She saw Matti and "sparks flew." They were married in 1950 in Palm Beach and raised four children. After five years in San Francisco they moved to Lake Worth. Bertha first worked as a comptometer operator, secretary, and then, alongside her husband, as a massage therapist. They had a massage business at the Palm Beach Towers and later worked at the Breaker's Hotel. Bertha was born into a very musical family, accompanying her father on the piano at an early age. She was both an organist and choir director at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Lake Worth. Bertha was a long-time member of the Ladies of Kaleva, an organization devoted to promoting Finnish culture and heritage. She served in all offices of the local lodge (tupa) and national Grand Lodge (Ylitupa). Bertha was also a member of Zonta. She supported Matti in learning his Finnish male chorus songs and helped with sectionals of the Floridan Laulumiehet (Male Singers of Florida) and served in the women's auxiliary. In retirement, Bertha and Matti volunteered performing song programs for residents of the American-Finnish Nursing Home. In her final years at the Finnish-American Village, she was known for her smile, for always having something positive to say, and for her encyclopedic memory. She loved to give gifts of crocheted angels and bells for any occasion. She was the first to greet new residents and never missed a bingo game. Bertha was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Matti, and her sister Lydia (John). She is survived by her children Mark, Brian (Mary), Miriam (Eugene), and Paul, grandchildren Sean and Kyle, her brothers Jean (Maija) and Aarre (Aune), and many nieces and nephews. Bertha willed her body to the University of Miami for medical study. A Memorial Service will be held at the Finnish-American Village, at 3:00PM on November 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Finnish-American Village, 1800 South Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019