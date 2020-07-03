Korman, Berton E.Berton E. Korman, July 1, 2020, of Jupiter FL, Harvey Cedars, NJ and Fort Washington, PA. Beloved husband of Sallie (née Gottlieb). Proud father of John (Amy) Korman, James Korman (the late Laura Minerva Korman) and Carolyn Korman Jacobs (M. Michael). Devoted brother of Leonard Korman (the late Jane) and Judith Langfeld (the late Morton A.). Also survived by eight loving grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130 (or) The Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 East Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33477.