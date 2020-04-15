|
Fashaw, Bertram
Bertram "Bert" Fashaw, 83, of Delray Beach, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Fashaw retired from the City of Delray Beach after 33 years of service. Bert also retired from the Palm Beach County School Board after serving 34 years. Bert had 13 brothers and sisters, 2 children, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Bert was loved and remembered by many family, friends, students, co-workers and neighbors that are too many to name.
Due to the current virus situation it is impossible to have a proper service befitting his status and history in the community. A Memorial Service will be planned and announced at a later date after the restrictions have been lifted.
Anyone wishing updates or information regarding a Memorial Service can please contact his son, Bertram Bernard Fashaw at ([email protected]).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020