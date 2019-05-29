LAFRANCE, Jr., Bertrand A. Bert LaFrance, Jr., passed away at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 7, 1937 to Bertrand and Rose (D'Amato) in Jersey City, NJ. He served his country in the United States Army in the 11th Airborne Division. He married Nancy and they raised their four children in Bayonne, NJ- Randy, Darla, Michael, and Daniel. Bert was a dedicated employee to Public Service Electric and Gas Company for 31 years. Once retired he and Nancy traveled the world together in their 63 years of marriage and loved to be with their friends and family. Bert was predeceased in death by his son, Randy and grandson, Thomas. Bert is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Darla Braden (Thomas), son Michael (Theresa), son Daniel, six grandchildren- Jason Jablonski (Sara), Jessica Swierczek (Karl), Danielle Taylor (Ryan), Amanda Doerr, Michael LaFrance (Kelly), Christine Beausoleil (Matthew) and eleven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Bert will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to his late grandson's scholarship program (www.fortheloveofmateo.com/tjbraden). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 29, 2019