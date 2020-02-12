Home

Weissman, Bessie
Bessie Weissman passed peacefully. She was the spouse of Jerome Weissman for 65 years who predeceased her. Bessie was 99 years young.
Her commitment to her family and her devotion by way of love was and is a benchmark for all to admire.
She gave to her family her time, her presence, her love, but most significantly she gave them her heart.
Her energy was boundless. She will be missed beyond words but never forgotten.
She is survived by her children Joel and his wife Alexandra, Mitchell, and Iris Hyman (Richard deceased);
Her grandchildren Cecile Hyman-Lanao and her husband Luis, David and Liz Hyman, Michael Hyman, Robert Weissman, Bradley Weissman, Adam Weissman, James and Shannon Weissman;
Her great-grandchildren Jacob, Rebecca, Logan, Brody, Noah, Jaxson, Mikayla, Sara, Adrianna, Johnathon, Devlyn, Jayson, Samuel, Nicholas, and Joshua.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
