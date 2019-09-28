Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Bergquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Bergquist


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bergquist, Beth
Beth had the heart of a golden retriever, and showered her love on Mother, her fiancée, and so many others who came into her sphere. She was born in the District of Columbia August 25, 1952, and died at the Delray Medical Center September 21, 2019 following a hemorrhagic stroke. During her 67 years she grew up in Haddonfield, NJ, majored in sociology at Ohio's Wittenberg, and worked for a variety of corporations in Kentucky, Connecticut, New York and Florida. She had just retired and spent eight wonderful years with Gary R. Schiegner. She is survived by her mother Mary Wingate Bergquist, and her younger brothers, Paul Bruce Bergquist of Tucson and Barry Dale Bergquist of Salt Lake, and, as well as cousins in Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. Her Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, November 9, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now