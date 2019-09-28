|
|
Bergquist, Beth
Beth had the heart of a golden retriever, and showered her love on Mother, her fiancée, and so many others who came into her sphere. She was born in the District of Columbia August 25, 1952, and died at the Delray Medical Center September 21, 2019 following a hemorrhagic stroke. During her 67 years she grew up in Haddonfield, NJ, majored in sociology at Ohio's Wittenberg, and worked for a variety of corporations in Kentucky, Connecticut, New York and Florida. She had just retired and spent eight wonderful years with Gary R. Schiegner. She is survived by her mother Mary Wingate Bergquist, and her younger brothers, Paul Bruce Bergquist of Tucson and Barry Dale Bergquist of Salt Lake, and, as well as cousins in Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. Her Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, November 9, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019