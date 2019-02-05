|
ABBOTT, Betty Ann Betty Ann Paul Abbott, 83, died on Friday, January 25, 2019 in West Palm Beach. Born in Nashville, TN, raised in Wilmington, DE, Betty married John F."Jay" Abbott in 1959. He preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her three children, Kathryn Abbott Dyer of St. Luis, MO, Susan Abbott Bardisa of Delray Beach and William Paul Abbott of Greenacres and her four grandchildren. Service is planned for 4pm, Thursday, February 7 at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 100 Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 5, 2019