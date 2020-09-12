Smyth-Blaustein, Betty Ann

Betty Ann Smyth-Blaustein, 84, of Wellington, FL passed away August 22, 2020 in Petersburg, VA. Betty was outspoken and funny. She loved concerts, Bingo, Tom Jones, attending St. Rita's Church, the Wellington Amphitheater and having a glass of wine while watching her beloved New York Rangers. As a young woman she danced competitively, enjoyed the Roller Derby and began her 34 year career with the Loews Summit Hotel, New York. Dear eldest sister to eight siblings, she is survived by sister, Gail Psirogaines of Oakland, NJ and brother, Craig Smyth of New York, NY. Beloved mother of Tara (Jim) Gilson of Portersville, PA, Linda Smyth of Wellington, FL and Noel (Wendy) Travis of Petersburg, VA. Grandmother to nine grandchildren and Nana to eleven great-grandchildren.

We know she is filled with joy knowing her three children are reunited. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Wellington, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store