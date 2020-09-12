1/1
Betty Ann Smyth-Blaustein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smyth-Blaustein, Betty Ann
Betty Ann Smyth-Blaustein, 84, of Wellington, FL passed away August 22, 2020 in Petersburg, VA. Betty was outspoken and funny. She loved concerts, Bingo, Tom Jones, attending St. Rita's Church, the Wellington Amphitheater and having a glass of wine while watching her beloved New York Rangers. As a young woman she danced competitively, enjoyed the Roller Derby and began her 34 year career with the Loews Summit Hotel, New York. Dear eldest sister to eight siblings, she is survived by sister, Gail Psirogaines of Oakland, NJ and brother, Craig Smyth of New York, NY. Beloved mother of Tara (Jim) Gilson of Portersville, PA, Linda Smyth of Wellington, FL and Noel (Wendy) Travis of Petersburg, VA. Grandmother to nine grandchildren and Nana to eleven great-grandchildren.
We know she is filled with joy knowing her three children are reunited. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Wellington, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved