Betty B. ValenciaJupiter, FL - Betty Byrd Valencia passed peacefully at Atria Park of St. Joseph's. Originally from Portsmouth, VA, she lived many years in Puerto Rico, Newport News, VA, North Palm Beach, FL, and most recently, Jupiter, FL. Betty worked as an illustrator and is survived by her daughter, Connie Valencia, her son, Edmond Valencia, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her marriage to Wallace Valencia ended in divorce. Her Southern charm and grace, her wit and intelligence, her beauty and incredible warmth, will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of her Life is delayed.