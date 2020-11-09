1/1
Betty B. Valencia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty B. Valencia
Jupiter, FL - Betty Byrd Valencia passed peacefully at Atria Park of St. Joseph's. Originally from Portsmouth, VA, she lived many years in Puerto Rico, Newport News, VA, North Palm Beach, FL, and most recently, Jupiter, FL. Betty worked as an illustrator and is survived by her daughter, Connie Valencia, her son, Edmond Valencia, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her marriage to Wallace Valencia ended in divorce. Her Southern charm and grace, her wit and intelligence, her beauty and incredible warmth, will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of her Life is delayed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avatar Cremation Service
818 U.S. Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
954-771-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avatar Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved