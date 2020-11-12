Betty Corbitt Vinson

Lake Worth - Betty Corbitt Vinson, born in West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on October 26, 2020. Betty graduated from Palm Beach High in 1967 and spent her life as an employee of Bellsouth/AT&T where she retired in 2000 as an internal messenger. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved people and animals alike. She was pre-deceased by her son Dennis Paul Vinson and her husband Dennis H. Vinson. She is survived by her daughter Rachelle Cintron (William) and her step-daughters Gina Vinson and Angie Olguin; her sister Colleen Parker; her nephew and nieces Michael Corbitt, Stacey Parker, and Meribeth Vinson; her grandchildren Juleah and Julian Cintron, Ashley Castillo, Jamie Roberts, and Gianna Woods; and great-grandson Jamari.

Services will be held graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park on November 21 at 9am where she will be interred with her late husband and son.



