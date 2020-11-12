1/1
Betty Corbitt Vinson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Corbitt Vinson
Lake Worth - Betty Corbitt Vinson, born in West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on October 26, 2020. Betty graduated from Palm Beach High in 1967 and spent her life as an employee of Bellsouth/AT&T where she retired in 2000 as an internal messenger. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved people and animals alike. She was pre-deceased by her son Dennis Paul Vinson and her husband Dennis H. Vinson. She is survived by her daughter Rachelle Cintron (William) and her step-daughters Gina Vinson and Angie Olguin; her sister Colleen Parker; her nephew and nieces Michael Corbitt, Stacey Parker, and Meribeth Vinson; her grandchildren Juleah and Julian Cintron, Ashley Castillo, Jamie Roberts, and Gianna Woods; and great-grandson Jamari.
Services will be held graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park on November 21 at 9am where she will be interred with her late husband and son.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved