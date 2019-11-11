|
|
Thiebaud, Betty Hutchens
(Mrs. Paul Hindelang)
Sunrise: November 26, 1922
Sunset: November 4, 2019
Betty was born in Roodhouse, Illinois, but was raised in Carrollton, Illinois, with all the advantages of a small town, mid-western community.
Upon graduation from high school, Betty attended Bethel Women's College from 1940 to 1942 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. After graduation from Bethel she was admitted to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Kentucky. While studying at Vanderbilt Betty served as President of her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, and graduated in 1944 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in History and a minor in English Education.
On January 3, 1945 Betty married William Anderson Thiebaud, who was a flight instructor for the B-24s in the Air Force. They first lived in Fort Worth, Texas, but were later transferred to Randolph Field, San Antonio, Texas where Bill instructed B-29 pilots. After WW II in 1947 the couple settled in Belle Glade, Florida.
Betty taught in the public schools in Illinois and at Belle Glade Junior and Senior High until 1951 when their first child was born. In 1967 when Glades Day School was organized Betty returned to teaching with Mrs. Miriam Burgess, the Headmistress. Those were challenging, but joy-filled days for the long-term friends.
Upon retiring from Glades Day School Betty began teaching the JOY Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church and continued for 23 years. Betty also served as the church organist for many years.
In 1959 Betty was invited into PEO, an organization devoted to assisting young women to obtain a college education. Betty became a Golden Girl in 2009, a designation for 50 years of faithful membership in PEO. In 2019 she became a 60 year member. Betty also served on the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Committee for 10 years and was designated a Friend of the Center.
Betty and Bill enjoyed major world travels after raising their family including trips to Australia, Europe and England. Bill died on May 28, 1996.
In 1997 Betty's friend, Gerry Unwin, insisted that she become a Docent for the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach. Betty thoroughly enjoyed giving tours to the many visitors at Flagler.
In 2001 Betty married Paul Hindelang from Carrollton, Illinois, a former high school friend. They made their home on a small, west coast island, Matlacha, Florida. They attended the Pine Island Baptist Church where Betty taught a weekly Bible study for young women. She also served as Docent of The Edison/Ford Estate for three years located in Fort Myers, Florida. Paul died in September 2015.
Betty is also remembered as a First Person Book Reviewer having delighted civic and church audiences in Illinois, Louisiana and Florida for over 40 years. Her most requested book review was Too Young to be a Grandfather. Betty always donated her services believing that her ability was a God-given gift to be shared with others. Betty gave her final book review at 94 years of age.
Betty is survived by Cynthia and her husband Bob Burton (Tallahassee), Bill Thiebaud (Belle Glade), Sharon Lee Thiebaud (Stuart) and Ann Van Cotthem, husband Jan (Seattle), grandsons Chase along with his wife Megan (Spokane), Hyatt and Evan (Seattle). Betty's great-grandsons are Lukas, David and Elliott Van Cotthem (Spokane).
Betty's family wishes to thank the JOY Sunday School Class, the PEO Chapter AG and the many friends who brought so much joy to Mom's life particularly during her final years in Belle Glade. Additional gratitude is extended to Mrs. Gloria Lively, Mrs. Joanne Royal, Mrs. Sue Teets and Mrs. Mary Weeks, who tirelessly provided loving support.
The memorial service will be November 26 at 10 o'clock at the First Baptist Church of Belle Glade. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Hickory Grove Cemetery near Carrollton, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers Betty requested that a memorial be given either to Glades Day School (Belle Glade) or a Baptist Church of your choosing or to The Gideon's International.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019