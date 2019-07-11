Malo, Betty J.

Betty J. Malo passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Juno Beach, FL. She was born in Apple Grove, WV and graduated from Point Pleasant High School. She married Larry Malo on April 25, 1952, and celebrated 35 years of marriage before his passing. Betty worked at Southern Bell and retired from AT&T as a long distance operator. She loved her monthly luncheons with her friends from work; dancing, traveling and the Hollywood Hard Rock. She is survived by her daughter, N. Ann Malo Bailey; son Gregory G. Malo; sister-in-law Rosalie Malo Wiseman; grandson Joseph A. Bailey (Erin) and four additional grandchildren; great-grandchildren Brenden Joseph and Grace Isabella and two additional great-grandchildren; and friends Anna Aluise, Evelyn Colcord and Charlene Deluigi. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Malo and her son, Larry "Bud" Malo, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15, 11:00AM at St. Clare's Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408; with burial following at 2:00PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 14, 2019