Betty Jane Pierce

Betty Jane Ballard Pierce left this world on October 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on January 25, 1929 in Charleston, West Virginia to Oakley and Georgia Ballard. She had seven siblings, four brothers and three sisters, all since passed. In 1934 her family moved to Lake Worth. She married J.C. Lanier in 1946 and they raised a daughter Linda and a son Chris in Boynton Beach. She subsequently married Roy Pierce in 1989, since deceased. From 1975 to 1988 she was the head supervisor of housekeeping at Bethesda Hospital.

She was mother and a friend to all she knew. She leaves behind her daughter Linda Lanier-Kania and her spouse Richard, her granddaughter Shannon Good, her spouse Robert and great-granddaughter Elise Noelle Good, her grandson Shawn Spyker and his spouse Barbara, Chris' widow, daughter-in-law Lynda Lanier, her granddaughter Christen Lanier-Schoemer, her spouse Russell and great-granddaughter Peighton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store