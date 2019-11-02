|
Begor, Betty Jean
Betty Jean Begor, 93, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at JFK Medical Center. She was born on October 20, 1926 in West Palm Beach, Florida to William O. and Ruth C. Huff. She was a long time resident of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. She graduated from Palm Beach High School and later received her nursing degree from Southern Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans, Louisiana. She work at St. Mary's Hospital for many years reaching the level of Nursing Supervisor. She was a devout Christian and was a charter member of the Sherbrooke Baptist Church on Lantana Road, which is now Family Church Sherbrooke. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 71 years, Bill Begor; her daughters, Judy (Larry) Buchan of West Palm Beach and Peggy Panczak of Stuart; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her three sisters, Mary Burns, Ruth Almond and Patsy Fuller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:30AM at Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3691 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462. Followed by burial at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 N. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019