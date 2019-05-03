|
MARTIN, Betty Jean Betty Jean Martin, age 78, of Riviera Beach, FL. Passed away April 30, 2019. Betty Jean Martin will be missed by the Federal Gardens neighborhood. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children, James Martin, Gwen Martin, Jerome Martin (deceased), Curtis Martin (deceased), Angie Martin, Gregory Martin and Cynthia Martin. She also leaves a host of friends and family that will cherish her loving memory. The Funeral Service will be May 4, 2019 at 12 Noon and a Viewing will begin at 11:00AM. All events will take place at Union Baptist Church, 3900 Broadway, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 3, 2019