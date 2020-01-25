|
|
LaFave, Betty Joyce
Betty Joyce LaFave went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. Betty was born in Chattanooga, TN on September 10, 1931 and graduated from Kenwood High School in Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her brother Arthur Ketchersid (Marcia) of St. Petersburg, FL, sister Dianna Taylor Underwood (Steve) of Bradenton, FL, half-sister Carol Tormey of Charlottesville, VA, son Jack A. Motley, Jr. (Tina) of St. Augustine, FL, and daughter Erin Brandt (Gene) of West Palm Beach, FL, as well as five grandchildren, a great-grandson, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service to be held February 17 at 11:00AM at the Community of Hope Church – East Campus, 2341 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL. Reception following service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to () or any animal shelter or rescue, which she was passionate about.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020