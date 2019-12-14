|
|
Birdsall, Betty June
Betty June Dale Birdsall, 94, a loving wife and mother, passed away August 26, 2019 in Ocala, FL.
She was born November 17, 1924 in Detroit, MI.
As a high school and college student during World War II she drove military trucks from Flint to the port in Detroit to be shipped overseas.
She graduated from Detroit High School and attended Cranbrook Academy of the Arts.
She moved to the Palm Beaches in 1950.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Robert J. Birdsall, Sr.
She was mainly a homemaker, but worked many part time jobs over her lifetime including the Palm Beach County Tax Assessor's Office and Wit's End Gift shop on Worth Ave.
She then opened her own gift shop, Studio B Gifts, in West Palm Beach, which she enjoyed operating for many years.
She fell in love with an undeveloped small parcel of property in the North Georgia mountains in the early 70s and she and her husband began developing and building a small summer cottage on that property. Building meant his and hers hammers! Family vacations there meant put on your gloves, grab a hammer or a saw and get to work!
She loved her summers creating a mountain getaway with the love of her life, a perfect design and build team, for over 30 years.
She was an avid reader, adored her many pets, gardening, and nature.
Survivors include three sons, James Birdsall (Claire), Robert Birdsall, Jr. (Marianne) and William Birdsall (Alisa), two grandsons, Gregory and Andrew Birdsall, and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Birdsall.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019