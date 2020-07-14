1/
Betty L. Sangi
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Sangi, Betty L.
Betty L. Sangi, age 83, resident of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on July 10, 2020. Betty retired from the City of Boynton Beach. She was a faithful communicant of Ascension Catholic Church in Boca Raton. Betty is survived by her sisters, Arlene (John) Todino of Delray Beach, FL and Diane (Frank) Almodovar of East Brunswick, NJ; step sister, Marie Todino of Delray Beach, FL; two grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore Sangi; sons, Thomas and Richard Sheehy and sister, Mary Ann Cicerello.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Catholic Church, 7250 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487 on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30AM. Private burial services will follow at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. www.LorneandSons.com

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
I will miss seeing you at Sunday morning Mass. seeing you always made me feel good
Gloria Klein
