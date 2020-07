Sangi, Betty L.Betty L. Sangi, age 83, resident of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on July 10, 2020. Betty retired from the City of Boynton Beach. She was a faithful communicant of Ascension Catholic Church in Boca Raton. Betty is survived by her sisters, Arlene (John) Todino of Delray Beach, FL and Diane (Frank) Almodovar of East Brunswick, NJ; step sister, Marie Todino of Delray Beach, FL; two grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore Sangi; sons, Thomas and Richard Sheehy and sister, Mary Ann Cicerello.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Catholic Church, 7250 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487 on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30AM. Private burial services will follow at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society . Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. www.LorneandSons.com