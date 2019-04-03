MCALLISTER, Betty-Lou Betty-Lou Martha McAllister (Baker), of Boynton Beach, passed from us on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Born in 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, Betty-Lou leaves behind five children, Harry (Susan) of Miami, FL, Robert (MaryAnne) of Niwot, CO, David (Onusa) of Portsmouth, RI, Kathryn Anderson (John R.) of Lone Tree, CO and Delray Beach, FL, Elizabeth Kantu (Manoj) of Manhasset, NY and eight grandchildren, Marissa Milian, Allyson Peckins, Robert Jr. and Samantha McAllister, Ross McAllister and Devin, Jasmine and Salina Kantu. Also a sister, Shirley Rambo of Deptford, NJ. Daughter of Bill and Lydia, Betty-Lou was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother. nurse and friend. A resident of Pitman, NJ, Mom was a nurse in a Pitman medical office. She also taught nursing at Gloucester County College. In the early 1950s Betty-Lou worked for Pennsylvania Bell. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Harry R. McAllister and her sister, Eleanor Littley. Betty-Lou relocated to Boynton Beach and worked as a Nurse in an assisted living facility. A Celebration of Life, Memorial Service will be held at the Ascension Lutheran Church, at 2:00PM Friday, April 26, 2019, 2929 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary