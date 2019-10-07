Home

Betty Marshall Obituary
Marshall, Betty
Betty Miller Marshall "Mimi" "Grannie" passed away with loving family at her side Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born November 15, 1923 in Morristown, NJ to William and Anna Reeve.
She moved to Florida where she enjoyed boating, waterskiing, fishing and tennis. Betty loved reading, watching sports- especially baseball, football and tennis and touring the world on her computer. She had a lifelong love of family, gardening, pets and all animals. She left us with her example to be kind, considerate, loving and generous.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Ralph) Gay and Joan (Bud) Snyder, daughter-in-law Nancy Miller; grandchildren Melissa (Ken) Norelli, Kelly (Dan) Nelson, Michelle Gay, Billy III (Rhiannon) Miller, Nikki (Kevin) Martin and Charlie (Angie) Miller, great-grandchildren, Bella, Julian, Anthony, Kaitlyn, Cory, Billy IV, Kaya, Kali, Ruby, Taylor, Kayce, Gavin and Logan.
She was predeceased by her spouse William J. Miller, her spouse Morris L. Marshall, her son William J. Miller, Jr. and her great-grandson Cameron.
A donation in her memory can be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League or .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
