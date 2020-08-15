Vansleet, Betty V.
Betty Veronica Vansleet, 62, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on August 4, 2020. A public viewing will be held Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Central New Testament Church of God, 1111 Fairfield Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462