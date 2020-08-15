1/
Betty Zaffram
1925 - 2020
Zaffram, Betty
Betty Zaffram, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Betty was born to Howard and Maude Daigler on January 26, 1925 in Buffalo, NY.
Betty worked alongside her husband, Lou, in their hardware store for many years. Upon retiring, they moved to West Palm Beach, FL, in 1987. Betty was an avid reader. She loved the ocean and enjoyed bowling, playing dominoes with friends and volunteering. She was very involved with her condominium community acting as President of the Woman's Club and Treasurer of Bingo for many years. She was a Red Hatter and organized luncheons. She was always there to organize and help. She was passionate about the Florida Marlins and the Buffalo Bills and followed them regardless of their success.
More than anything, Betty loved and was loved by her family and friends. She never missed a chance to dance and out danced everyone at her grandchildren's weddings.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Lou, daughter Marilyn, and son-in-law Mark. She is survived by her children Nancy Hall (Stephen), Robert Zaffram (Helen), Carol Zaffram, and Paul Zaffram (Gretchen). She is grandmother to Matthew (Jenny), Kristin (Matthew), Kevin (Angela) Andrew, Kimberly, Peter, John (Mackenzie), Michael, Bradley, Ben, Maya, and Luke, great-grandmother "GG" to Abby, Ellie, Eric, Vanessa, Arabella, and JD.
Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Betty can be made to ALS Upstate New York Chapter or your local food bank.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
