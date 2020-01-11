Home

Bettye N. Galbraith Obituary
Galbraith, Bettye N.
Bettye N. Galbraith, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Bettye was born on December 14, 1927 to Benjamin and Leona Williams in Knoxville, TN. She was married to the love of her life, Francis Galbraith for 60 years, together they had four children.
Bettye was preceded in death by her husband Francis, her son Andrew, and her daughter Mary Galbraith Testa. Bettye is survived by her daughter, Genevieve Karmeris (Paul) and their children, Victoria, Andrew (Heather), Paul (Brittney) and Nicholas; her son Edward Galbraith and his children, Melanie Jacobs (Dan), Carly Howell (Dylan), Cassidy Howard (Alex) and Aubrey Galbraith; and grandchildren Lindsay, Casey, Sam and Rick Testa; great-grandchildren Levi and Abigail Jacobs; her sister Mary Louise Davis; sister-in-law Janice Galbraith; numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind countless adopted daughters whom she loved dearly and ministered to and with through the years. She lived a life full of love and laughter and went home rejoicing on Christmas Day.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM January 18, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, in North Palm Beach. Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Cremation and Event Center is assisting with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Sunflower Team at Trustbridge for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
