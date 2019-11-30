|
|
schranck, BettyJane
Betty Young Mulvihill Schranck was born in Michigan on July 20, 1919 and moved to Florida with her three children (Dennis Mulvihill, Kathleen Mulvihill Penley, and Maureen Mulvihill Zavell) in 1958 after the sudden death of her young husband. She enjoyed the warmth of the Sunshine State ever after! Betty married another wonderful man in 1961 and added a step-daughter (Robin Singel Nichols) to her family. Betty is survived by 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty delighted friends and family with her great sense of humor and her motto "Let's Go". She lunched with friends, shopped, and attended the theater. She was a local celebrity with her fiery red hair, beautiful skin, wry smile and contagious laugh. She took great pride in her appearance, with hair well-coifed, and making sure she never went out without makeup and accessorizing with a scarf, earrings, and a necklace or two. Everywhere she went someone recognized her from her many activities. "We just love her" was the familiar refrain.
Betty was recognized for her many volunteer contributions. She was born to dance, volunteering her time as a member of the tap dance troupe "The Coquettes", warming the hearts of audiences throughout the county. She also donated and modeled for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and supported the local Moose Lodge. Betty was a member of the Tropical Sands Christian Church and enjoyed the sermons of Pastor Chris as well as the loving, family atmosphere of the congregation.
When asked her secret for living to 100 Betty replies "always do what you think is right" and "Keep on Dancing!". We will miss her.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday December 2 at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Tropical Sands Christian Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019