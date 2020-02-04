|
|
Dolan, Beverley Ann
Beverley Ann Dolan left her dear family on February 2, 2020. Born in Canada, she became a very proud American citizen and was for over 50 years. She was Mom, Nana and "Kumquat" to her beloved late husband, Don, whom she now joins…and they can now watch their University of Miami Hurricanes together. Beverley loved her Cadillacs, she loved to make people feel welcome, and she did that by speaking warmly with everyone she met and providing them her fabulous cooking. Mom never wanted anyone to feel left out, and she never wanted anyone to leave hungry. She is lovingly survived by her daughters Lori and Deanna, son-in-law Kenneth and her adored grandson Jason, known to her as Pookie and Sweet Pea. Memorial will be Saturday, February 8 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Service at 7:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home and Crematory, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020