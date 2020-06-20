Beverly A. Angel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angel, Beverly A.
Beverly A. Angel, 74, of Rivera Beach, FL, affectionately known to her friends as "Angel", went to be with her Lord after a brief illness on June 9, 2020.
She was born January 21, 1947 in Fort Wayne, IN and grew up in Lake Park, FL. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Helen Angel, and sister Karen Dean.
She is survived by her daughter, other family members, and her beloved cats.
Service to be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 100 W. 21st St., Rivera Beach, FL 33404.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved