Angel, Beverly A.

Beverly A. Angel, 74, of Rivera Beach, FL, affectionately known to her friends as "Angel", went to be with her Lord after a brief illness on June 9, 2020.

She was born January 21, 1947 in Fort Wayne, IN and grew up in Lake Park, FL. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Helen Angel, and sister Karen Dean.

She is survived by her daughter, other family members, and her beloved cats.

Service to be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 100 W. 21st St., Rivera Beach, FL 33404.



