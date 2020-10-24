1/
Beverly Belush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Belush
Beverly Balfe Belush, 86, of Columbus, IN, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She is survived by Richard Belush, her husband of 58 years, her daughter Teresa Belush, her granddaughter Heather Sturgill of Indiana, her son Thomas Belush and his wife Jennifer of Oregon.
Beverly was born in 1934 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and raised in West Palm Beach the oldest of five siblings. She was the daughter of Bob and Martha Balfe, long time city residents. She graduated from St. Anns High School in 1952 and the University of Florida in 1956, and subsequently worked as a school teacher in Palm Beach County.
After marrying Richard in 1962, they settled in Columbus, IN. Beverly was active in the community. A Service was held October 8, 2020 at Myers-Reed Chapel in Indiana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Reed Dignity Memorial Chapel
3729 25th Street
Columbus, IN 47203
8123763341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers-Reed Dignity Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved