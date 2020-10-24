Beverly Belush

Beverly Balfe Belush, 86, of Columbus, IN, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She is survived by Richard Belush, her husband of 58 years, her daughter Teresa Belush, her granddaughter Heather Sturgill of Indiana, her son Thomas Belush and his wife Jennifer of Oregon.

Beverly was born in 1934 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and raised in West Palm Beach the oldest of five siblings. She was the daughter of Bob and Martha Balfe, long time city residents. She graduated from St. Anns High School in 1952 and the University of Florida in 1956, and subsequently worked as a school teacher in Palm Beach County.

After marrying Richard in 1962, they settled in Columbus, IN. Beverly was active in the community. A Service was held October 8, 2020 at Myers-Reed Chapel in Indiana.



