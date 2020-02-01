|
|
Kingsbury, Beverly M.
Beverly M. Kingsbury, 89, of the Waterford Senior Residences, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born in Seattle, WA on August 28, 1939. She graduated from Lincoln Heights High School and received a two year degree from secretarial school.
She married Bruce E. Kingsbury on June 18, 1951. Beverly provided devoted care to her husband and children. She was a member of the Catonsville Rolling Hills Women's Club and had a passion for bridge; an avid reader; musicals – singing and enjoying performances but the highlight was spending time and love with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Miller; and her son, Blair A. Kingsbury. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Kingsbury; children, Gail Kingsbury Coniglio (Frank) and Diane Louise Kingsbury; grandchildren Nicholas (Carissa) Coniglio, Jan-Marie Cook (Chris), Cara McClure (Jared), Christina Silverstein (Adam), Francesca Finck (William), Gabrielle Coniglio; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Waterford Residence.
