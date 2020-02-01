Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kingsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly M. Kingsbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly M. Kingsbury Obituary
Kingsbury, Beverly M.
Beverly M. Kingsbury, 89, of the Waterford Senior Residences, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born in Seattle, WA on August 28, 1939. She graduated from Lincoln Heights High School and received a two year degree from secretarial school.
She married Bruce E. Kingsbury on June 18, 1951. Beverly provided devoted care to her husband and children. She was a member of the Catonsville Rolling Hills Women's Club and had a passion for bridge; an avid reader; musicals – singing and enjoying performances but the highlight was spending time and love with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Miller; and her son, Blair A. Kingsbury. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Kingsbury; children, Gail Kingsbury Coniglio (Frank) and Diane Louise Kingsbury; grandchildren Nicholas (Carissa) Coniglio, Jan-Marie Cook (Chris), Cara McClure (Jared), Christina Silverstein (Adam), Francesca Finck (William), Gabrielle Coniglio; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Waterford Residence.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -