|
|
Pearlman, Beverly
Beverly Goldfarb Pearlman, 92, former Albany, NY resident died at Trustbridge Hospice Center, Boca Raton, FL, on August 2, 2019.
Mother of Isabel Pearlman Carmen of Boynton Beach, FL and Jill (Paul Franco) of Maine. Grandmother of Dan Herd (Ashley), Eric Herd (Meri), and Clare and Sam Franco. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Eli, Aurora, and Zara Herd. She was predeceased by her husband Seymour in 2003 as well as her brothers, Carl Goldfarb and Leonard Goldfarb.
Services and interment were held in Albany, NY on Wednesday. Contributions may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12203 or Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019