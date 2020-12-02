Beverly Price

Beverly "Bebe" Price (Klein), 94, of Lantana, FL, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL and Hewlett, NY was born in Brooklyn, NY to Rubin Klein, M.D. and Celia Klein. She graduated from Brooklyn College and received a Master's degree in education from Adelphi University. She taught in the New York City school system for over thirty years and touched the lives of many children. Beverly always had a great sense of style and enjoyed golf, tennis and cards with friends.

Most of all she enjoyed time with her family. Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Howard Price, DDS. Loving and much loved mother of Susan Price Mostel (Edward) and Nancy Price Moscovitz (Eliezer). Adored grandmother of Aly, Rachel and Emily and great-grandmother of Livi and Ramona.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277.

Donations in Beverly's name may be made to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County or Reading Is Fundamental.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store