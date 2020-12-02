1/1
Beverly Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Price
Beverly "Bebe" Price (Klein), 94, of Lantana, FL, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL and Hewlett, NY was born in Brooklyn, NY to Rubin Klein, M.D. and Celia Klein. She graduated from Brooklyn College and received a Master's degree in education from Adelphi University. She taught in the New York City school system for over thirty years and touched the lives of many children. Beverly always had a great sense of style and enjoyed golf, tennis and cards with friends.
Most of all she enjoyed time with her family. Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Howard Price, DDS. Loving and much loved mother of Susan Price Mostel (Edward) and Nancy Price Moscovitz (Eliezer). Adored grandmother of Aly, Rachel and Emily and great-grandmother of Livi and Ramona.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277.
Donations in Beverly's name may be made to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County or Reading Is Fundamental.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved