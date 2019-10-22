Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Beth David Reform Congregation
1130 Vaughan Lane
Gladwyne, PA
Beverly Saltz Obituary
Saltz, Beverly
Beverly Saltz (née Rich) on October 20, 2019. Wife of the late Morris. Mother of Jeffrey Saltz (Dr. Janet Schwartz) and Dr. Cindy (Dr. Steven) Finden. Sister of Audrey Shaw. Grandmother of Andrew, Julia and Adam Saltz, and Robert and Mark Isaacson. Great-Grandmother of James and Adina. Funeral Services to be held Wednesday in Philadelphia. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth David Reform Congregation, 1130 Vaughan Lane, Gladwyne, PA 19035, or a . www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
