Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory
5608 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 844-4311
Beverly VOELBEL Obituary
VOELBEL, Beverly Spottswood A descendant of Alexander Spottswood, the first Royal Colonial Governor of Virginia, Ms. Voelbel died on February 22, 2019, of an aortic aneurysm. A graduate of Miss Hewitt's Classes, New York City, and Pine Manor College, she was known for her beauty, elegance, and charm. She began her professional career as a model and actress, followed by executive positions in the fields of fashion, public relation, television, and theatre, including being a former member of the American Theatre Wing's Tony Award Administration Committee-all in New York City. Ms. Voelbel is survived by friends and step-family, Charles B. (Lillian) Steele, Kathryn Marn Steele, and Christopher C. (Jessica and Phoebe) Steele, all of Stuart and Jupiter, Florida. Services were private. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019
