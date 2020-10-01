Billie H. Shevick

Dr. Billie Shevick died at home in Lake Worth, FL on Sep. 20, 2020 after a long illness. He was 97.

"Dr. Bill" was born on Oct. 17, 1922 and grew up in Sheridan, WY where he graduated from high school. He graduated from Northwestern Medical School in 1947. He served in the Navy during World War II and later as a flight surgeon with the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He spent most of his civilian career working for Deere and Company in Moline, IL where he served as Medical Director. He retired in 1982 and moved to Isles of Capri, FL where he was the Commander of the Power Squadron.

He was married to Grace for 56 years. They enjoyed a full life with daughter Nancy. They were known for their hospitality, love of fellowship, civic involvement, and dedication to family and friends alike. Grace died in 2000. He married a second time to Helen in 2001, she died in 2005. Bill lived with Nancy since then.

He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Paul Lordi); two granddaughters, Allison (Brian) and three great-grandchildren in New Orleans and Nikki in Chicago; one sister Betty in Denver; and six nieces and one nephew. One brother Max predeceased him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Holy Trinity or to St. George's Center, 21 W. 22nd St., West Palm Beach, FL 33404.

Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center, West Palm Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements.



