PEZZELA-HAMILTON, Billy Jo Was born May 5 1975. Billy Jo "BJ" as she was know to all of us,unexpectedly left this earth to be with our Heavenly Father on December 4, 2018. Her passing makes a great many of us extremely sad. I know with great anticipation she truly wanted to go to heaven to be with her son, Tito Hamilton whom we lost September 17, 2016. She had two beautiful children Isaiah and Makayla whom she also loves with all her heart and never would have left them by choice. Now she sings with angels and watches over all of us and has peace in her heart. BJ was beautiful, her eyes were captivating. She had a unique personality and was magnetic. Her laughter was contagious. There was no mistaking how she felt about everything which a lot of us cherish about her. She was passionate about God, her children, family, friends, photography, crafts in that order. I loved her dynamic self. Billy Jo is preceded in death by her father William Pezzella, mother Joann Pezzella and her oldest son Tito Hamilton. Loving memories are left in the hearts of her son, Isaiah Hamilton-Davis, her daughter, Makayla Meshesha, and her friend, significant other and step father to her sons and father to her daughter, Mac Meshesha, her loving brother, Brett Pezzella, expecting sister-in-law, Nancy Pezzella, nieces, Ariah and Kaleigh Pezzella, step-mother, Susan Pezzella, loving sisters, Tanya, Stephanie, Christine, and Janet whom she loved. Also Dearly devoted friend, Tony Teutschenbach who was like her brother and Maria Delsol who she loved and called "Mami". Celebration of Life to be held March 9, 2019. For info and r.s.v.p. call (561) 762-8196. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019