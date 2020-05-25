Perry, Billy

Billy Schaffer Perry, of West Palm Beach, Florida, departed this world on May 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was 83 years old. Billy was born May 8, 1937 in Madison, South Carolina, the son of Lawrence Perry and Rubynel Daniels Perry, who preceded him in passing. Billy lived and worked many places over the years, including St. Louis, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. After his retirement from AT&T, Billy settled in West Palm Beach, where he was a longtime resident of the Century Village community. Billy is survived by his beloved cousins Cynthia Williams and Mimi Daniels of South Carolina. He is also survived by his dear friends Denise and Linda of West Palm Beach who were of great help to him as his health declined. Billy also has surviving nephews and nieces in Michigan and California, and many surviving cousins elsewhere. No formal services are planned, and Billy will be committed to the Florida ocean coast that he loved so much in a scattering of his ashes at sea. The family requests that anyone wishing to pay respects to Billy please donate in his memory to any of the many charities across the country helping people in need in these difficult times.



