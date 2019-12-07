|
|
Meeks, BJ
BJ Meeks died unexpectedly at age 79 on November 28, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospital after a short illness. BJ is survived by his husband Pablo Perez, with whom he had a loving relationship for over 30 years. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Karen), cousin Violet Marie Wilson and many friends who will miss him dearly. In his memory donations may be sent to The Caridad Center, 8645 West Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33472.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Please visit (www.QuattlebaumFH.com) for the full obituary.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019