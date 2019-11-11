|
|
Kennedy, Blair Anderson
Blair Anderson Kennedy, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1958, lost his fight with cancer in Jupiter, Florida on November 1, 2019. Blair was 61 years old.
Blair was the second child, and first son, born to Howard A. Kennedy, Jr. and Vivian Louise Rogers Kennedy. His first years were in Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania until the family moved to Merritt Island, Florida in 1966, and then to Jupiter, Florida in 1970. Blair graduated from Jupiter High School in 1976, and joined the Air Force in 1978, where he served worldwide as an Electronic Warfare Systems Specialist until 1983, and then as an Army Reserve Tactical Communications Systems Non-Comm until 1990. After his active duty service Blair worked first with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Palm Beach County from 1983 until 1993, then with the South Florida Water Management District as an Electronics Technician and Project Manager - maintaining and upgrading various environmental monitoring stations all over South Florida until his retirement in 2019.
Blair's lifelong love of learning took him through many military courses, to a Bachelor's Degree from Florida Atlantic University, and finally a Masters of Business Administration from Northwood University. Blair was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Blair is survived by his two sisters Gwenn and Susan, brother Gordon, and sister-in-law Gillian.
To honor Blair, you may donate to 1000 Friends of Florida, Palm Beach County; (www.1000fof.org), there is an in memoriam option.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019