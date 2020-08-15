Blake Coleman

Coleman, Blake

Blake Terence Coleman 33 passed away August 8,2020 a twinkle in his eye always.

He was a foreman of his division at Design Electric Boynton Beach.

He is preceded by his mother Cindy Coleman.

He leaves behind his father Harry Coleman, brother Bryan Coleman (Holly).

Longtime girlfriend Michelle Van Zant.

Grandparents Terry and Sally Coleman, Jeff and Kathleen Hopkins, Aunt Sarah, Aunt Kim, Uncle Jeff, the Dixon Family and many cousins here and in England and Australia.

A memorial stone will be placed in St. Peters Catholic Church Memorial Garden at a latter date.



