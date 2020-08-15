1/1
Blake Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coleman, Blake
Blake Terence Coleman 33 passed away August 8,2020 a twinkle in his eye always.
He was a foreman of his division at Design Electric Boynton Beach.
He is preceded by his mother Cindy Coleman.
He leaves behind his father Harry Coleman, brother Bryan Coleman (Holly).
Longtime girlfriend Michelle Van Zant.
Grandparents Terry and Sally Coleman, Jeff and Kathleen Hopkins, Aunt Sarah, Aunt Kim, Uncle Jeff, the Dixon Family and many cousins here and in England and Australia.
A memorial stone will be placed in St. Peters Catholic Church Memorial Garden at a latter date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved