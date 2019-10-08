|
Vance, Blake Edward
Blake Edward Vance, 83, of Delray Beach, FL, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by family after courageously battling a Glioblastoma brain tumor. Blake was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be remembered for his quick inquisitive mind, wonderful sense of humor and kind and loving spirit.
Blake is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth "Bessie", four children, two sisters and a brother. He also leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews all who adored him and shared his love of candy and cribbage.
A Memorial Service celebrating Blake's life will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Delray Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Paul's Place Afterschool, a mission of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, (https://paulsplaceafterschool.com/) where he volunteered for many years. Tax deductible donations may be sent to the attention of Kathy Fazio, Executive Director, Paul's Place Afterschool 188 South Swinton Delray Beach, FL 33444 Attention: Kathy Fazio in the memory of Blake Vance.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019