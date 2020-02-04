|
|
Chiappa, Blanche
Blanche Chiappa beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt passed away on February 2, 2020, she was 86 years old. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00PM and 5:00-8:00PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Parkway, Royal Palm Beach. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Therese de Lisieux Catholic Church located at 11800 Lake Worth Road Wellington, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020