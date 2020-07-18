Hoffman, Blanche M.

Blanche M. Hoffman, 83, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away suddenly on July 7, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1936 in Lone Mountain, TN.

Blanche is survived by her children, Jane Hoffman-Lundgren, Jeanette Blymire, and Anthony Hoffman; grandchildren, Russell Hoffman, Jr., Tanya Hoffman, Russell Blymire, Ashley Blymire, and Logan Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Kody Smith, Althea Smith, Dylan Blymire, Archer Blymire, and Sage Hoffman, as well as great-great-grandson, Jayden Smith.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marion Althea Hoffman, and son, Arthur Clayton Hoffman III, as well as three brothers and three sisters.

A cornerstone of the family, the glue holding us together teaching us the importance of family, Blanche was the soft-spoken voice that contained the strongest of character, resolve, and faith. She read the Bible faithfully each day. She touched everyone deeply and was loved dearly by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as it is safe to gather.



