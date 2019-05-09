MITCHELL, Blanche Blanche Mitchell passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 99, having celebrated her birthday on April 15, 2019. Blanche was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived there in her early years. Later, she lived in Manhattan, Riverdale, Westchester County and finally in Palm Beach County where she and her husband had spent winters for many years. Blanche was known among her family and friends for her fun-loving spirit, her enjoyment of social activities and golf, and especially her commitment to and love of the game of bridge. In her early years, she was highly adventurous. This spirit led to her to travels throughout Europe, Mexico and South America and fencing at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, NY. She attended New York University and later studied interior design. She attained her pilot's license in Westchester County, New York and enjoying flying on short jaunts in the New York area. She is survived by her son, Brian Mitchell, daughter-in-law, Mary Mitchell, grandsons, Charlie Mitchell, Brett Mitchell, and Todd Mitchell, granddaughters Heather Hammond and Lindsay Mitchell, great grandchildren, Andrew and Benjamin Hammond, Zoe Mitchell and Benjamin Mitchell. She is also survived by her good friend, Joan Starr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward Mitchell, her son, Roy, her parents, Rose and Bernard Bush, and her sister, Edna Besdine. A private service will be held in New York at a future time. The family requests that donations be made in her memory to either Families First of Palm Beach County, 3333 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 or The Lord's Place, 2808 N Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019