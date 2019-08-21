|
Schwartzman, Blanche Rothstein
Mrs. Blanche Rothstein Schwartzman died peacefully in bed on Aug. 16, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 104.
Blanche is survived by her Son-in-law Stephen Levine of Sacramento, CA, grandchildren Cynthia Fallon and her husband Terrence of South Florida, James Levine and his wife Joan and great grandchild Amanda of Dublin, CA, Craig Levine and his wife Julie with great grandchildren DJ, Rebekah, Eliana, and Elisha of IL, Robin Levine and life partner Jayme with great grandchild Loegen of Placerville, CA. She is preceded in death by devoted husband Max Schwartzman of Brooklyn, NY and West Palm Beach, daughter Avra Levine of Sacramento, CA and great grandson Elijah Levine of IL.
Blanche was born on March 12, 1915 in Brooklyn, NY to Jacob and Fannie Rothstein. She graduated from New York City college in 1935 with a Masters degree in Education. She married Max Schwartzman and they were inseparable since they wed in April 1940.
Blanche and Max were accomplished athletes and often played tennis and swam. They were both passionate supporters of Israel and gave generously to the United Jewish Appeal. Blanche was also a life member of Hadassah.
A funeral is scheduled in New York. Rabbi Richard Berman will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to United Jewish Appeal at https://www.ujafedny.org/donate/. The family would like to thank Peggy Haas, Dr. Daniel Fortier, Beth McCourt, Cynthia Moore, Maria Gonzalez, Jesus Chavez, Yovi Guerra, Kay Smith, CSI care, Home Healthcare, and the angels at Trustbridge for their care and dedication.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019