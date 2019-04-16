|
VROOMAN, Blanche McCall Blanche "Spider", 94, passed away April 15, 2019. She was the daughter of B.K. and Louise McCall. She was a life-long West Palm Beach resident, attending 1st through 12th, graduating Palm Beach High School with the class of 1943, and Palm Beach Junior College, all "on the hill". She attended First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach for 89 years. Blanche was predeceased by her husband Bob and her brother David. She is survived by her children Nancy (Mark), Jim, and Jack, her grandchildren Maude (Brian), Aaron, Eli (Jeanmarie), and Noah Wilson, Spencer Vrooman and Elizabeth Stock (Mark). Also surviving are her two great-grandchildren Landon and Westley, niece Laura and nephew David. A reception celebrating her life will be held at her home on Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3:00PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 16 to May 4, 2019