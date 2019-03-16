|
|
REEF, Bobbi Bobbi (Beatrice) Reef, of Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Newton, MA and New York City. Beloved wife of the late Morris J. Reef. Loving mother of Steven Reef and his wife Susan, Alan Reef and his wife Barbara, Susan Saperstein and her husband Joel. Proud grandmother of Sara, Tal, Joshua, Laura, Jonathan, Jacqueline, Stacy, and Lauren. Great-grandmother of Madelyn, Gilad, and Jacob. Donations in memory of Bobbi Reef may be made to the Hypertension Center Research Fund, Dr. Marc Pecker, Weil Cornell Medical Center, 424 E 70th Street, New York City, NY 10065. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 16, 2019