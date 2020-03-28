|
Burg, Bobbie Lee
Bobbie Lee Burg, of Jupiter, FL, ascended from us peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones while under the care of Hospice. Bobbie was born on March 4, 1931 in Conway, SC. She later moved to Maryland to serve our country in the Air Force Casualty Assistance Office. While serving, she met her beloved husband Norman, a US Navy Veteran. Norman and Bobbie built many things together in over 58 years of marriage including his corporation and their cherished family. Bobbie loved to laugh and was a woman of grit and wit. She pursued her passions for design through sewing, pottery, and her famous green thumb. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her greatest passion was her family. Survivors include her children, Norman "Sonny" (Sue) Burg and Anita Burg; five grandchildren, Sam Burg, Lindsay Heitzler, Michael "Blake" Heitzler, Josh Burns and Charles Pursley. She is reuniting with Norman and their daughters, Debbie and Brenda. A small Interment Service was held at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County or s in her name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020